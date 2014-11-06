Beiersdorf CFO expects Chinese business to be profitable in 2015

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf said on Thursday, that the group would not post a profit in China this year.
“That is planned for 2015,” Chief Financial Officer Ulrich Schmidt said in a telephone conference on Thursday.
In September, Beiersdorf took an impairment charge of 66 million euros ($82.5 million) at its Chinese hair care business as it adjusted its long-term sales and earnings outlook for the division.
$1 = 0.7997 euro