Beiersdorf CFO expects Chinese business to be profitable in 2015
November 6, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Beiersdorf CFO expects Chinese business to be profitable in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf said on Thursday, that the group would not post a profit in China this year.

“That is planned for 2015,” Chief Financial Officer Ulrich Schmidt said in a telephone conference on Thursday.

In September, Beiersdorf took an impairment charge of 66 million euros ($82.5 million) at its Chinese hair care business as it adjusted its long-term sales and earnings outlook for the division.

$1 = 0.7997 euro Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

