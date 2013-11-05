Beiersdorf CEO says gained market share in China

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the German maker of Nivea products, has improved its market share in China and is expecting a good fourth quarter in Europe, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“Our market shares in China, especially in men, have bounced back significantly by 3 or 4 market share points and we are now closer than ever to main competitors,” Stefan Heidenreich told analysts after the group reported better than expected profit for the third quarter. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)