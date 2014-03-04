FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beiersdorf getting ready for acquisitions
March 4, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Beiersdorf getting ready for acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf is more willing to pursue takeovers, having completed its restructuring programme, Chief Financial Officer Ulrich Schmidt said on Tuesday.

The company had 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in cash to use for potential acquisitions but organic growth would remain a priority, Chief Executive Officer Stefan Heidenreich added, speaking at a press conference. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

