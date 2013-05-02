Beiersdorf sees flat sales in Germany this year

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf expects flat sales in Germany this year after a disappointing first-quarter result there, the Nivea-maker’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Earlier the group posted better than expected first-quarter results thanks to sales in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East. Revenues in Germany dropped by 2 percent, however.

“If one or another new product does particularly well with customers, then we might see sales being a touch better,” Stefan Heidenreich told journalists.

He also said the group had made a satisfactory start to the year in China, where it has gained market share for the first time in years. He confirmed a target to reach breakeven there in 2014. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)