Beiersdorf eyes faster growth than market in 2013
March 5, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Beiersdorf eyes faster growth than market in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea face creams, said it expected to grow faster than the market in the 2013 as it reported a 14 percent rise in 2012 profit.

The German company had already in January reported a 4.7 percent rise in 2012 sales as markets like Russia and Brazil helped counter a weak climate in Europe.

The group, which also makes La Prairie luxury face creams and Labello lip balm, reported comparable earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 735 million euros ($956 million), against analyst expectations for 749 million for the year as a whole.

It kept its dividend staeady at 0.70 euros, compared with expectations for 0.85 euros.

Local rival Henkel will report results on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7687 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Nadine Scimroszik)

