CORRECTED-Beiersdorf sees 2015 sales up 3-5 percent
#Corrections News
February 13, 2015 / 7:08 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Beiersdorf sees 2015 sales up 3-5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week in second paragraph to Friday from Thursday)

HAMBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Beiersdorf said it expected sales growth to accelerate to 3-5 percent this year, with another slight improvement in its core profit margin, as it reported a slightly bigger than expected rise in 2014 earnings.

The maker of Nivea skin cream said on Friday its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding special items rose about 6 percent to 861 million euros ($984 million), just above analyst consensus for 855 million in a Reuters poll.

The company, which also makes La Prairie luxury skin care creams and Labello lip balm, already published revenues for 2014 last month, slightly beating expectations with a 2.3 percent rise in sales to 6.29 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8747 euros Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
