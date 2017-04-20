FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Beiersdorf CEO says first months of 2017 affirm cautious optimism
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 20, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 4 months ago

Beiersdorf CEO says first months of 2017 affirm cautious optimism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - Business in the first few months of 2017 has affirmed German consumer products group Beiersdorf's cautious optimism for the full year, Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich told shareholders on Thursday.

He stuck with guidance for 3 to 4 percent sales growth for this year, with a slight improvement in the margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from 15 percent in 2016, according to the prepared text of a speech.

Last year, demand for the group's Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie skincare products helped Beiersdorf overcome a "difficult market" and increase annual sales and profit.

"We do not underestimate the continuing economic and political risks... neither their number nor their intensity is likely to decline this year," Heidenreich said at the Hamburg-based company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

"We do not expect any decisive positive impulses for our business from the environment in 2017. But we rely on our own strength," he added. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.