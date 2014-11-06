FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beiersdorf posts drop in third quarter core profit
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Beiersdorf posts drop in third quarter core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Beiersdorf, maker of Nivea skin cream, posted a drop in its third-quarter core earnings of more than a quarter, missing analysts’ expectations as currency effects in emerging markets continued to hurt revenue growth.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the three months to September reached 156 million euros on sales of 1.545 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected EBIT of 214 million euros and sales of 1.54 billion.

The group still sees its full year EBIT margin - operating profit as a percentage of sales - above 13 percent after 13.2 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.