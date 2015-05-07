FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beiersdorf Q1 core profit beats expectations
May 7, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Beiersdorf Q1 core profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Beiersdorf on Thursday reported a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter core profit helped by demand for its products in Eastern Europe.

The maker of Nivea skin cream posted first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 255 million euros ($290 million) on sales of 1.71 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting the group to report EBIT of 245 million euros on sales of 1.71 billion euros.

Beiersdorf reiterated it expects group sales to grow by 3 to 5 percent in 2015 and it sees its consolidated EBIT margin from operations slightly exceed the prior-year figure.

$1 = 0.8804 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
