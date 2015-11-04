FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nivea maker Beiersdorf raises profit forecast, trims sales
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 4, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nivea maker Beiersdorf raises profit forecast, trims sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf raised its margin guidance for 2015 after it posted a 55 percent increase in its third-quarter operating profit as new products and higher prices boosted profitability.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 242 million euros ($265 million) on sales of 1.633 billion euros, just shy of average analyst forecasts for 244 million euros and 1.67 billion euros, respectively.

The world No.2 in skin care said it now expects 3-4 percent sales growth for the full year compared to a previous 3-5 percent, while it said the EBIT margin from operations should “significantly exceed” the prior-year figure of 13.7 percent, after previously saying it would “slightly exceed” it. ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

