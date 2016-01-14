FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beiersdorf affirms guidance as 2015 sales meet expectations
January 14, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Beiersdorf affirms guidance as 2015 sales meet expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Beiersdorf reported a 6.4 percent gain in 2015 sales on Thursday, in line with expectations, and confirmed its full-year profit target.

The maker of Nivea skin cream posted full-year sales of 6.69 billion euros ($7.27 billion), compared with consensus for 6.68 billion in a Reuters poll, and said on an organic basis group sales were up 3 percent from 2014.

Beiersdorf is due to publish full 2015 results on Feb. 17. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

