Beiersdorf CEO warns of cooling consumer goods markets

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said consumer goods markets had cooled down in recent weeks, prompting the maker of Nivea skin cream to issue cautious guidance for 2016.

“We are always extremely prudent with our guidance at the beginning of the year. But second, what has changed in the last weeks and months, and that’s not deniable, is that markets have very much cooled down,” Heidenreich told analysts after Beiersdorf published 2015 financial results.

Beiersdorf earlier forecast a 3 to 4 percent rise in underlying sales this year, buoyed by demand for its Nivea skin creams, lip balm and shower gels that should help its consumer business outperform the market.

“At the moment we are prudent. Let’s see what the next three to four months bring,” Heidenreich said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)