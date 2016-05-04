FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beiersdorf posts unexpected sales decline in Q1
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 4, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Beiersdorf posts unexpected sales decline in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - German consumer goods company Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin cream, on Wednesday reported a unexpected 1.9 percent drop in first-quarter sales, citing negative exchange rate effects.

Sales came to 1.67 billion euros ($1.92 billion) in the three months through the end of March, missing analyst consensus for a 1.3 percent rise to 1.73 billion euros.

Organic sales growth came to 2.4 percent, also missing the average analyst forecast for 3.3 percent. Beiersdorf nonetheless affirmed its guidance for full-year growth of 3-4 percent.

$1 = 0.8710 euros Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.