FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beiersdorf hikes profit guidance on strong consumer products
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 3, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Beiersdorf hikes profit guidance on strong consumer products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea cream and Tesa adhesives, raised its guidance for 2016 earnings on Thursday on strong third-quarter sales at its consumer business, which roared back after a disappointing first half of the year.

Beiersdorf said it now expected its margin on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to significantly exceed the year-earlier figure, without providing further detail.

It had previously said it expected its EBIT margin to widen slightly from the 14.4 percent it reported in 2015.

Beiersdorf’s consumer business, which includes cosmetics brands Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie, will continue to support earnings margins, while adhesives business Tesa, which suffers from a slump in demand from Asia, will be a drag, the company said.

Organic sales across all business segments rose by 2.9 percent to 5.03 billion euros ($5.60 billion) in the first nine months, the company said.

$1 = 0.8994 euros Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.