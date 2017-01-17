FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Beiersdorf posts better-than-expected 2016 sales
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 17, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 7 months ago

Beiersdorf posts better-than-expected 2016 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea cream and Tesa adhesives, on Tuesday said organic sales grew by 3.2 percent in 2016, slightly more than expected by analysts, and confirmed its operating profit-margin target.

Based on preliminary results, sales grew to 6.75 billion euros ($7.19 billion) in 2016, just above the 6.72 billion average analyst forecast.

The group also confirmed its target of significantly exceeding its 2015 margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which stood at 14.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.