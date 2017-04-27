FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 4 months ago

Beiersdorf posts higher Q1 sales, confirms outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - German consumer goods maker Beiersdorf on Thursday reported organic sales growth of 4.8 percent for the first quarter, confirming optimistic comments Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich made last week.

Sales grew to 1.80 billion euros in the first three months, which is above the 1.77 billion average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

The group, whose skin care brands include Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie, affirmed its outlook for full-year sales growth of 3 to 4 percent, as well as a slight rise in its operating profit (EBIT) margin. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

