UPDATE 2-Nivea-maker Beiersdorf sees faster sales growth in 2015

* Beiersdorf sees sales growth quickening

* New products to help drive sales

* Shares rise despite dividend disappointment (Adds share price, margin, analyst comment)

By Jan Schwartz and Maria Sheahan

FRANKFURT/HAMBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Beiersdorf , the owner of the Nivea skin cream brand, expects its sales growth to accelerate in 2015 thanks to increased market share and resilience in emerging economies.

Beiersdorf has reorganised its business, redesigning the Nivea logo, focusing on emerging markets and stripping out underperforming lines to regain ground from rivals such as France’s L‘Oreal.

It forecast on Friday that its sales growth would quicken to between 3 and 5 percent this year, up from 2.3 percent in 2014, helped by demand for new products like its Nivea in-shower body lotions and Stress Protect deodorants.

L‘Oreal’s fourth-quarter sales grew more quickly than forecast in the last three months of 2014, boosted by strong performances from luxury fragrance and cosmetics brands such as Yves Saint Laurent and Armani.

Unilever , which has the Dove personal care brand among a broader collection of consumer goods labels, has warned that a slowdown in emerging markets and stagnant developed economies would weigh on demand.

“With strong brands and new products Beiersdorf’s Consumer segment should gain further market share and thus grow more quickly than the competition both in the mature markets and in the emerging economies,” DZ Bank analyst Thomas Maul said.

Shares in Beiersdorf, which is just over 50 percent-owned by Germany’s billionaire Herz family, rose 2.1 percent to 78.71 euros by 1000 GMT, outperforming the German blue-chip index , which was up 0.6 percent.

The company, which also makes La Prairie luxury skin care creams and Labello lip balm, kept its dividend flat at 0.70 euros per share, disappointing market expectations for an increase to 0.78 euros.

Organic sales growth in the Americas slowed to 5.6 percent in 2014 from 9 percent a year earlier, and the pace of expansion in the Africa/Asia/Australia region slipped back to 9 percent from almost 20 percent in 2013.

But Beiersdorf, which is adding production sites in Mexico and India in search of growth beyond sluggish Europe, said it still expected emerging markets to bolster the cosmetics market this year.

It also said its core profit margin, a closely watched measure of profitability, would widen further from 13.7 percent it posted for last year.

Group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding special items rose about 6 percent to 861 million euros last year, just above analyst consensus for 855 million in a Reuters poll.