FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beiersdorf says growth rates above 20 pct in Russia in Q1
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Beiersdorf says growth rates above 20 pct in Russia in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Nivea maker Beiersdorf said the group has seen growth rates above 20 pct in Russia in the first quarter.

“The situation in Russia is not as dramatic as it used to be,” Stefan Heidenreich said in a conference call on Thursday.

He said Beiersdorf had increased prices in the country due to the depreciation of the rouble.

In the first quarter, the euro traded around 33 percent higher against the rouble compared to the year-earlier period.

The company’s consumer division, which accounts for about 80 percent of group sales and includes its skin and hair-care brands, posted sales of 130 million euros ($148 million) in Eastern Europe in the three months to end-March, or around 8 percent of group sales.

$1 = 0.8806 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.