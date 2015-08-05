FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nivea maker Beiersdorf reports 1.4 pct organic sales growth in H1
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 5, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nivea maker Beiersdorf reports 1.4 pct organic sales growth in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf reported 1.4 percent organic sales growth in the six months to end June helped by increasing demand for new skin care products in North America and by favourable currency moves.

The group reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 508 million euros ($551.43 million) on sales of 3.40 billion euros.

The world’s No 2 in skin care products reiterated it expects organic group sales to grow by 3 to 5 percent in 2015 and with consolidated EBIT margin from operations slightly exceeding the prior-year figure of 13.7 percent. ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.