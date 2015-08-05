UPDATE 3-Nivea maker Beiersdorf predicts catch-up in sales in H2

* Still sees 3-5 pct organic sales growth in 2015

* Organic sales growth in first half 1.4 pct

* Higher prices and product innovations to boost sales

* Shares rise 3.6 pct to two-month high (Recasts with details on outlook, CEO, updates shares)

By Kirsti Knolle

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf expects higher prices and new products to boost sales towards the end of the year, after slow business in its important Western European markets held back sales growth in the first half.

Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich, who has been developing the Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie brands with new formulas and products since he took the helm in 2012, said the first weeks of the third quarter had already showed encouraging signs.

The world’s second-biggest skincare products maker has gradually increased prices for its creams, shower gels and deodorants since the beginning of the year, partly to compensate for currency declines such as in Russia, but also to boost profitability in stagnant markets.

Beiersdorf would not say on Wednesday by how much it had increased prices or where.

The Hamburg-based company reiterated its forecast for 3-5 percent organic sales growth for the full year despite achieving only 1.4 percent in the first half.

“What we declare we will deliver,” Heidenreich said.

Hot summer weather boosted demand for sun screen products in Western Europe - a region that accounts for more than a third of group sales, Heidenreich said.

Fundamentally, Beiersdorf said it saw brightening prospects for Southern and Northern European countries, concurring with the assessment of French rival L‘Oreal.

Beiersdorf is also banking on continued strong appetite for prestige labels in Russia and, unlike L‘Oreal, still sees strong growth rates in Brazil.

A special tax on cosmetics, which weighed on the French rival’s results in the Latin American country, only affects around 20 percent of Beiersdorf’s product range, finance chief Ulrich Schmidt said.

Although Beiersdorf missed analysts’ sales expectations in the second quarter, it surprised with a 17 percent rise in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).

For Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood, this demonstrated an “increased chance that Beiersdorf is becoming the margin turnaround story that everyone wants to see”.

Shares in the company rose as much as 3.6 percent and were up 3 percent at 1328 GMT, the second-top gainers in the German DAX index, which was 1.2 percent higher.

Beiersdorf’s shares have underperformed their peers this year so far, gaining 19 percent compared with a 27 percent gain in the Stoxx Europe 600 personal and household goods sector index, which includes rival L‘Oreal and Schwarzkopf maker Henkel. ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Mark Heinrich)