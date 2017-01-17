FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Beiersdorf posts better-than-expected 2016 sales
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 17, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Beiersdorf posts better-than-expected 2016 sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 2016 sales 6.75 bln eur vs 6.72 bln avg Rtrs poll

* Keeps target of significantly exceeding 2015 EBIT margin

* Shares indicated at top of German blue-chip index (Recasts, adds shares, details on Consumer division)

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf said organic sales grew by 3.2 percent in 2016, slightly more than expected by analysts, as brands like Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie lifted its Consumer division, which accounts for most of its business.

The Hamburg-based group added it was also cautiously optimistic for the current year, lifting its shares to the top of Germany’s blue-chip DAX index ahead of the Frankfurt market open.

Shares in the company, which also makes Tesa adhesives, were indicated to open 1.5 percent higher.

Based on preliminary results, sales grew to 6.75 billion euros ($7.19 billion) in 2016, just above the 6.72 billion average analyst forecast.

Organic sales at its Consumer division rose 3.3 percent to 5.61 billion euros, also slightly above the 5.59 billion forecast.

“The sales increases and market shares achieved are proof of our high competitiveness, the strengths of our business model, and the attractiveness of our products and innovations,” Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in a statement.

“We look ahead to 2017 with cautious optimism.”

The group confirmed its target of significantly exceeding its 2015 margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which stood at 14.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.