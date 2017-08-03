Beiersdorf first-half sales hit by cyber attack

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf reported on Thursday a 3.3 percent rise in first-half organic sales that missed analyst estimates, hurt by the impact of a recent global cyber attack that affected the company's IT and telephone systems.

A cyber attack in late June that crippled Ukraine businesses and spread worldwide to shut down shipping ports, factories and businesses has taken a toll on the results of major U.S. and European companies in their latest quarter.

Beiersdorf said the effect of the attack in the first half, that led to a shift of sales from the second to the third quarter, was estimated at about 35 million euros ($42 million).

Six-month sales came in at 3.51 billion euros, while the adjusted operating profit (EBIT) margin improved to 16 percent from 15.3 percent in the year ago period.

The company confirmed its full-year outlook for sales growth of 3 to 4 percent, as well as a slight improvement in its adjusted EBIT margin. ($1 = 0.8444 euros) (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Mark Potter)