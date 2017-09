FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf said on Thursday markets in Russia and Ukraine remained strong despite ongoing political tensions.

“I cannot see any downward trend as result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis,” Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in a call. “We are very upbeat regarding Russia for the months to come.” (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)