FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf on Thursday said it broke even in the Chinese market in the first quarter.

The group, however, has still a long way to go to sustainably earn money in China, Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in a conference call.

“China remains a tough market,” he said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)