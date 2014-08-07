FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beiersdorf CEO says does not see weakness in Russian market
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 7, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Beiersdorf CEO says does not see weakness in Russian market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German nivea maker Beiersdorf said on Thursday it currently does not see any weakness in the Russian market.

“Russian consumers are not affected by the current discussions,” Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in a conference call, adding that Beiersdorf is in fact gaining market share in the country.

Russia contributes around 4 percent to the group’s sales and Beiersdorf’s offering there is comparable to western European countries, Heidenreich added.

“The question is whether the situation will escalate politically and whether import bans on consumer goods are going to be imposed,” Heidenreich said. “At the moment we do not have great concerns (that this will happen).” (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.