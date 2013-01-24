FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beiersdorf sales rise 4.7 pct on emerging markets
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 24, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Beiersdorf sales rise 4.7 pct on emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea cream, reported sales up 4.7 percent in 2012 as demand from consumers in countries like Russia and Brazil offset a weak climate in its home European markets.

The group, which also makes La Prairie luxury skin cream and Labello lip balm, reported 2012 sales of 6.04 billion euros ($8.02 billion), in line with analyst expectations for 6.03 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

It said it was on target for a EBIT margin - earnings before interest and tax as a percentage of sales - of around 12 percent for 2012. ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.