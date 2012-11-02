FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beiersdorf ups 2012 outlook on better than expected Q3
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 2, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Beiersdorf ups 2012 outlook on better than expected Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea cream, increased its revenue outlook for the year as it reported better than expected third-quarter results.

Beiersdorf has been cutting back on unprofitable products as part of a drive to regain market share and new CEO Stefan Heidenreich has also launched a new round logo for the Nivea brand and focus on overseas markets.

It reported third-quarter sales of 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 184 million euros.

Analysts had expected the group to report third-quarter EBIT of 149 million euros on sales of 1.462 billion, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.