August 7, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Beiersdorf sees 2013 sales up 5-6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea and La Prairie face creams and lotions, said it expected to increase sales by 5-6 percent in 2013, more than analysts had forecast as a restructuring programme takes hold.

The group on Wednesday reported second-quarter sales rose 3.7 percent to 1.59 billion euros ($2.11 billion) and operating profit of 219 million euros.

Analysts had been expecting sales to increase 6.6 pct to 1.63 billion euros and comparable earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise 13.5 percent to 218 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

For the year as a whole, they had been expecting Beiersdorf to report sales up 4.2 pct to 6.29 billion. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

