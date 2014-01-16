FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beiersdorf confirms 2013 profit target
January 16, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Beiersdorf confirms 2013 profit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Beiersdorf , the maker of Nivea skin care creams, reported a smaller than expected rise in 2013 sales on Thursday, but maintained its full-year profit target.

Beiersdorf reported 2013 sales of 6.141 billion euros ($8.35 billion), up 1.7 percent, unadjusted for currency effects.

Analysts had been expecting the company to report 2013 sales up 2.5 percent to 6.19 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The company also said it was extending the contract of Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich by five years to the end of 2019.

$1 = 0.7356 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
