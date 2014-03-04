FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beiersdorf keeps dividend stable as 2013 profit jumps
March 4, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

Beiersdorf keeps dividend stable as 2013 profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin care products, said it would be keeping its dividend stable as it reported a near 10 percent rise in 2013 profit.

Beiersdorf, which also makes Labello lip balm and La Prairie luxury skin care creams, reported 2013 comparable earnings before interest and tax of 814 million euros ($1.12 billion), against analyst expectations for 824 million.

It said it would propose keeping its dividend flat at 0.70 euros a share, confounding expectations for an increase to 0.81 euros. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Victoria Bryan)

