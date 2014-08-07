Beiersdorf posts H1 EBIT growth of 4.3 percent

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf posted a 4.3 percent increase in its first half operating profit, in line with expectations.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the six months to June reached 452 million euros ($604.7 million) on sales of 3.17 billion euros, the company said.

The group confirmed its forecast for full-year sales to rise between 4 and 6 percent from last year’s 6.14 billion euros but modified its forecast for the 2014 EBIT margin slightly.