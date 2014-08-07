FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beiersdorf posts H1 EBIT growth of 4.3 percent
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Beiersdorf posts H1 EBIT growth of 4.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf posted a 4.3 percent increase in its first half operating profit, in line with expectations.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the six months to June reached 452 million euros ($604.7 million) on sales of 3.17 billion euros, the company said.

The group confirmed its forecast for full-year sales to rise between 4 and 6 percent from last year’s 6.14 billion euros but modified its forecast for the 2014 EBIT margin slightly.

1 US dollar = 0.7475 euro Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

