Beiersdorf to 'fish' for acquisitions - CEO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 17, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Beiersdorf to 'fish' for acquisitions - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin creams, aims to bolster its growth with acquisitions, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We will slowly start to fish,” Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said at a media briefing after Beiersdorf published its 2015 results.

At the end of December, Beiersdorf had net liquidity of just over 3 billion euros ($3.34 billion). It has said in the past it could spend up to 10 billion euros on purchases if it used treasury shares and a capital increase to raise funds.

In 2008, its attempt to buy into China with a nearly $400 million acquisition of the C-Bons Hair Care company - the largest domestic player in the hair care sector at the time - failed to meet Beiersdorf’s hopes for growth.

CEO Heidenreich said organic growth was still the priority.

$1 = 0.8985 euros Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
