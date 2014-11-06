FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beiersdorf CEO sees strong growth in Russian market
November 6, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Beiersdorf CEO sees strong growth in Russian market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German consumer goods company Beiersdorf said on Thursday it sees strong growth in the Russian market.

“We’ve done our homework in Russia and we are growing strongly,” Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in a conference call.

“We have had big problems there, but now the foundations are laid for the years to come.”

A 5.1 percent growth over the January-September period in its major consumer division was mainly driven by a healthy living trend in Russia, Beiersdorf said in its quarterly report.

In August, Heidenreich said that Russia contributes around 4 percent to the group’s sales. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Atkins)

