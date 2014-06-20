FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beige Holdings posts update on capital restructuring and proposed deals
June 20, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Beige Holdings posts update on capital restructuring and proposed deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Beige Holdings Ltd :

* Update on proposed odd-lot offer, re-structuring of share capital and claw- back offer

* Shareholders advised that as Beige entered into closed period on July 1, to reverse order of proposed transactions as co and subsidiaries are prevented from repurchasing securities during a closed period

* Proposed claw-back offer will now be implemented prior to proposed consolidation of share capital

* Proposed odd-lot offer and salient dates previously announced in terms of proposed transactions have accordingly been postponed

* Shareholders advised to exercise caution when trading co’s shares until price, ratio and pro forma financial effects of proposed claw-back offer are on sens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

