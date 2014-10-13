FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beijer Electronics says to lift earnings in IAS division
#Computer Hardware
October 13, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Beijer Electronics says to lift earnings in IAS division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Beijer Electronics :

* The restructuring costs will primarily be taken in the fourth quarter in 2014

* Initial efforts aim at lifting earnings in IAS division by 25 million during 2015

* To achieve this improvement in profitability, the business area will narrow its focus both in terms of geography and offer to the market

* Some minor parts of the business will therefore be closed while efficiency measures are introduced elsewhere

* Overall, expected around 40 full time positions are affected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

