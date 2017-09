STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - G&L Beijer : * Acquisition strengthens Beijer ref's position in Germany * Says acquiring the net assets in Grün Großhandel für Kälte- und Klimazubehör, which operates in the German refrigeration wholesale market * Says Grün was founded in 2009 and has since established a stable operation with sales of approximately SEK 25M Link to press release: here