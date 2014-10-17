FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 17, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Beijer Ref acquires French refrigeration wholesaler GFOI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Beijer Ref Publ Ab

* Says acquisition of the French company, GFOI, strengthens Beijer Ref’s position in the southern hemisphere

* GFOI is a French refrigeration wholesaler on the Réunion Island

* Says GFOI was reports sales of approximately SEK 50 million and is the leading refrigeration wholesaler in its market.

* Says acquisition will provide cost synergies and estimates to increase the Group’s market share.

* Says acquisition is deemed to have a marginally positive effect on Beijer Ref's net income. Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
