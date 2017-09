March 21 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Retailing Group Co Ltd

* Says sees department store competition, increasing online retailing and transactions as future trends

* Says 2013 net profit down 17.3 percent at 329.2 million yuan ($52.86 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cax77v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2275 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)