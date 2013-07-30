Beijing Enterprises to buy 22 pct of China Gas for $1.1 bln

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy from its parent company 22.01 percent of city gas pipelines operator China Gas Holdings Limited for HK$8.22 billion ($1.06 billion) to strengthen its position in the Chinese natural gas sector.

Beijing Enterprises Holdings, which also has brewery, sewage and water treatment operations in the mainland, will buy China Gas shares from parent Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited at HK$7.80 each, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.

The deal will be settled with HK$2 billion in cash and by the issue of 113.13 million new Beijing Enterprises Holdings shares at HK$55 each to the parent, increasing the parent’s stake in Beijing Enterprises Holdings to 61.59 percent from 57.86 percent.

For statement clicks here ($1 = 7.7570 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok)