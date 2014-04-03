FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beijing Auto still looking to acquire a brand in Europe and U.S
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

Beijing Auto still looking to acquire a brand in Europe and U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - Beijing Automotive Group Co, Daimler AG’s Chinese partner, said on Thursday it is still seeking acquisition opportunities in Europe and the United States as part of efforts to accelerate its global expansion.

Beijing Auto is interested in acquiring a “mid to high-end brand” and already has candidates, Dong Haiyang, head of Beijing Auto’s international unit, told a media briefing in Beijing.

Dong said last year that Beijing Auto was seeking to buy an overseas brand.

Reporting by Nori Shirouzu and Samuel Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.