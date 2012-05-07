Beijing Enterprises raises stake in China Gas further to 12.65 pct

HONG KONG, May 7 (Reuters) - Beijing Enterprises Group has bought HK$663 million worth of shares in China Gas Holdings Ltd , raising its stake in the latter to 12.65 percent, according to a disclosure document from Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Beijing Enterprises Group bought 161.80 million shares of China Gas at HK$4.10 each on May 7, raising its holding to 554.52 million shares, SFC data showed.

The move came days after Beijing Enterprises, a Chinese state-owned conglomerate, snapped up a 5.4 percent stake for $126 million in China Gas from Oman Oil, boosting its stake to nearly 9 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)