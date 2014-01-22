CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE - Beirne Wealth hires advisers from Morgan Stanley

(Corrects paragraph 1 to show that Beirne hired two advisers, not a team of four advisers. Also corrects para 3 to show that Englebert and Reitz were with Morgan Stanley and its predecessor firms for 30 and 21 years, respectively, not 10 and five years)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Beirne Wealth Consulting, a boutique brokerage founded by a former Merrill Lynch team, said on Tuesday it has hired two advisers from Morgan Stanley.

Christopher Englebert and Daniel Reitz, will join the company’s new satellite office in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Englebert and Reitz have previously managed about $250 million in client assets. Englebert was with Morgan Stanley and its predecessor firms for about 30 years, while Reitz worked with the firm for roughly 21 years, according to regulatory filings.

The team brings with them over 20 years of experience in advising institutional and private clients.

Beirne Wealth was launched in 2012 and has doubled its assets under management to $2 billion. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)