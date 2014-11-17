BRIEF-Guangxi Beisheng Pharmaceutical receives notice from securities regulator

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Guangxi Beisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says receives securities regulator’s notice on completion of investigation on the company
* Says regulator issued warning and fine for inadequate disclosure of company information
* Says securities regulator has banned former chief financial officer Liu Junyi and former deputy genergal manager Yao Quan from re-entering the industry for 10 years and five years respectively
