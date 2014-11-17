FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guangxi Beisheng Pharmaceutical receives notice from securities regulator
November 17, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Guangxi Beisheng Pharmaceutical receives notice from securities regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Guangxi Beisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says receives securities regulator’s notice on completion of investigation on the company

* Says regulator issued warning and fine for inadequate disclosure of company information

* Says securities regulator has banned former chief financial officer Liu Junyi and former deputy genergal manager Yao Quan from re-entering the industry for 10 years and five years respectively

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1t0mCLR

Further company coverage:

Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms

