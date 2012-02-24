UPDATE 2-Bekaert chops dividend after solar panel slump

(Updates after news conference, shares)

* 2011 recurring op profit 281 mln euros vs forecast 314 mln

* Cuts final dividend to 0.5 euros from 1 euro

* Says should not expect interim dividend in 2012

* Cautious on developed markets, China

* Shares down as much as 8.0 pct (Recasts lead, updates after new conference)

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Belgian steel wire and cord maker Bekaert posted a near wipeout for profit in the second half of last year due to a collapse of the solar panel market and a global economic slowdown, and halved its planned final dividend payout.

Bekaert said on Friday sales grew 2.4 percent in 2011, a year clearly split in two.

Aggressive competition erased the profitability of its wire used to cut solar panels in the second half and demand for reinforced tyres slowed in line with the automotive market.

Recurring operating profit (REBIT) declined by 50 percent to 281 million euros ($374 million) in the year, compared with a forecast for 314 million in a Reuters poll. The figure was 84 percent lower in the second half than the first.

The company chopped its final dividend payment to 0.5 euro from 1 euro. Including an interim payment of 0.67 euro, the total dividend fell to 1.17 euros from 1.667 euros.

Chief executive Bert De Graeve said shareholders should not expect an interim dividend this year.

Bekaert shares fell as much as 8.0 percent to 24.90 euros, their lowest level since Jan. 2. They were the weakest in the STOXX 600 European industrial goods and services index.

JPMorgan described the results as weak, with a challenging outlook and a dividend that brought to an end the company’s policy of a progressively increasing payout.

Bekaert said it expected continued uncertainty and price pressure in most markets, notably the developed world and China.

However, it said a strong position in Latin America, the only region with a better second than first half, and South-East Asia would produce solid growth.

Bekaert announced three weeks ago that it planned to cut 1,850 jobs and look for an additional 100 million euros of annual savings due to the near collapse of its sawing wire business.

“It is a market that has gone... In terms of high profit it is dead,” De Graeve told a news conference, much of it devoted to the solar panel boom and bust.

The photovoltaic market grew by 176 percent in 2010, but only 18 percent last year, with only 3 percent expansion seen this year, just as production soars, notably in China and Taiwan, such as by listed Xingda.

De Graeve said the capacity to produce sawing wire was probably now three times the market requirement.

Bekaert would shift its focus to other products and the growing markets of India, Indonesia and Latin America.

Bekaert’s shares rose 138 percent in 2010 as the solar panel market boomed and strong automotive sales drove demand for its steel cord, which reinforces a quarter of the world’s tyres.

They slumped 71 percent last year after a collapse of the solar market.

Bekaert, with some 27,000 employees at the end of 2010, has acknowledged that it had invested too eagerly, especially in Asia, and had to downsize accordingly. Of the job cuts, 1,250 will come in China, the rest in Belgium. ($1 = 0.751 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter and David Cowell)