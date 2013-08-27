FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bekaert announces management succession
August 27, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Bekaert announces management succession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Belgian steel cable and wire maker Bekaert said on Tuesday its chief executive would step down in May next year and be succeeded by the British former head of Edwards Group.

Bert De Graeve, Bekaert CEO since 2006, would replace Baron Paul Buysse as chairman in May 2014.

Bekaert said in a statement that it had appointed Matthew Taylor as CEO designate from Sept 1 and, subject to approval by Bekaert shareholders, he will become chief executive in May 2014.

Taylor, born in 1960, has served in various functions at Ford Motor Company, becoming managing director of Land Rover in 2002. He then joined JC Bamford Excavators Ltd, becoming chief executive in 2008. He was CEO of Edwards Group, a vacuum pump specialist, from 2010 until February 2013.

