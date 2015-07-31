FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bekaert sees strong automotive demand in second half
July 31, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Bekaert sees strong automotive demand in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - Belgian steel-wire maker Bekaert said it expected strong demand from automotive and construction markets for the rest of the year, especially in North America and Europe after a 12 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit.

The group, whose steel wires reinforce one in four automotive tyres, said sales in the European region were also boosted by the acquisition of steel cord plants from Italy’s Pirelli.

It was more bearish about the outlook for the energy and other industrial sectors.

Adjusted operating profit (REBIT) rose 12 percent in the first half to 112 million euros ($122.51 million), just above the 107 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts, the company said on Friday.

Group revenue was up 18 percent to 1.9 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9142 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee

