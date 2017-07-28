FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
UPDATE 1-Bekaert cautious on 2017 after profit below expectations
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Cyber Risk
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Future of Money
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 28, 2017 / 7:35 AM / an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Bekaert cautious on 2017 after profit below expectations

2 Min Read

(Updates with analyst comment, share reaction)

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Reuters) - Belgian steel wire maker Bekaert on Friday reported lower-than-expected operating profit in the first half of the year and said it remained cautious about the rest of 2017.

Bekaert's shares, which had rallied following a strong first-quarter trading update, were some 10 percent lower early on Friday, making them the weakest of all stocks in Belgium.

The company said it would "broadly repeat" this year its 2016 underlying operating result of 305 million euros ($356.4 million), while some analysts had expected the company to upgrade its 2017 guidance.

Bekaert said it remained cautious about changing raw material prices, the oil and gas market and market developments in the United States because of policy uncertainty in trade and other areas.

Operating profit rose 12 percent in the first half to 176 million euros ($205.7 million), below the 183 million expected in a Reuters poll.

Analysts at KBC Securities said the shortfall in operating profit was mainly due to its businesses in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The company, whose steel wire reinforces a third of the world's tyres, said its Asian business was hit by a capacity reduction by Chinese tyre manufacturers in the second quarter and that demand for sawing wire was volatile. ($1 = 0.8557 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.