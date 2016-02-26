Bekaert sees strong automotive demand in 2016, improved margins

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Belgian steel wire maker Bekaert on Friday said it expected strong demand from the automotive sector in 2016, adding that lower steel prices would reduce revenues but that margins should improve.

Bekaert, which produces steel wire for 25 percent of global tyre production, said it managed to grow profits by selling more higher-priced products and exiting unprofitable business lines.

Operating profit, adjusted for one off items, rose 36 percent in 2015 to 223 million euros ($246.5 million), ahead of the 206 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

This represented a profit margin of 6.1 percent and the group said it believed it could expand this margin further towards its medium-term target of 7 percent in 2016.

Bekaert said it would pay a dividend of 0.90 euros per share, just above analyst expectation of 0.88 euros and up from 0.85 euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)