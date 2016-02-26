FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bekaert sees strong automotive demand in 2016, improved margins
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Bekaert sees strong automotive demand in 2016, improved margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Belgian steel wire maker Bekaert on Friday said it expected strong demand from the automotive sector in 2016, adding that lower steel prices would reduce revenues but that margins should improve.

Bekaert, which produces steel wire for 25 percent of global tyre production, said it managed to grow profits by selling more higher-priced products and exiting unprofitable business lines.

Operating profit, adjusted for one off items, rose 36 percent in 2015 to 223 million euros ($246.5 million), ahead of the 206 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

This represented a profit margin of 6.1 percent and the group said it believed it could expand this margin further towards its medium-term target of 7 percent in 2016.

Bekaert said it would pay a dividend of 0.90 euros per share, just above analyst expectation of 0.88 euros and up from 0.85 euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.