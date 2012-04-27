FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Bekaert reaches deal over redundancies - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - Belgian steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert has reached an deal with local unions that will limit the number of forced redundancies at its wire sawing business, a union involved in the talks said on Friday.

Bekaert said in February it would cut 600 jobs in Belgium and 1,250 in China, after a crash in the market for sawing wire used to cut silicon blocks into wafers for solar panels.

That announcement prompted industrial action at the company’s Belgian sites.

“I have a feeling that the members have received the deal well and are satisfied,” an ABVV union spokesman said.

He added there would only be 324 forced redundancies and there would also be a programme of voluntary redundancies, the results of which were not yet known.

Bekaert was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter)

