BRIEF-Bekaert NV Q3 814 mln euros vs 773 mln euros
November 14, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bekaert NV Q3 814 mln euros vs 773 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bekaert Nv

* Quarterly revenues of eur 814 million in three-month period from July to September 2014, compared to eur 773 million

* Sales rose in all segments with largest increases in North America and Latin America

* Year-To-Date organic sales growth of 4 pct, all of which was offset by translation effect of significant adverse currency movements in first half of 2014

* In China, Bekaert perceives a weakening industrial demand and continued price erosion in tire markets

* Project turnaround in Latin American markets to remain for coming months and anticipate a mitigation of adverse currency effects on a year-to-date basis

* Also anticipate a moderate slowdown in the European tire markets and an impact of the usual seasonal effects at year-end, especially in Europe and North america Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/114fN59 Further company coverage:

